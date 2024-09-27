Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Down 96.8% in September

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 909,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Umicore Price Performance

OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. Umicore has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Umicore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Umicore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

