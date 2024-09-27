Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UBER. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UBER opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $161.11 billion, a PE ratio of 123.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after buying an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.