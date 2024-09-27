TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Director Acquires $26,450.00 in Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $26,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barbara Klencke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Barbara Klencke acquired 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Barbara Klencke bought 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TCRX opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.79. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 855.84% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TCRX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TScan Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

