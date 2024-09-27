Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TROX. UBS Group cut their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Get Tronox alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TROX

Tronox Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of TROX opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Tronox has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.04 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 260,833.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.