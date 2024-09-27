Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the August 31st total of 1,864,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 395.0 days.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

TTBXF stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

About Tritax Big Box REIT

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.