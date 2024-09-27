Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $46.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

TPH opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.1% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.