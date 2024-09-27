Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Director Acquires $520,500.00 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) Director Stephen A. Kaplan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,581.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

TSQ opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. The stock has a market cap of $155.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 171.57%. On average, analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Townsquare Media Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 24.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 19.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

