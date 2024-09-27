TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $449.00.

TopBuild Trading Up 0.5 %

BLD opened at $400.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $401.54 and a 200-day moving average of $406.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

