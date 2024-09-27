Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in September

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Thales Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Thales stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $32.28. 24,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,298. Thales has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56.
About Thales
