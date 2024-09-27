Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Down 61.5% in September

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Thales Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Thales stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $32.28. 24,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,298. Thales has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

