Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of TX opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. Ternium has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $44.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Ternium by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 144,171 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ternium by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after buying an additional 91,629 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Featured Articles

