Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited Sells 43,500 Shares of KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) Stock

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2024

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA) insider Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00.

Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 25th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 77,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$23,100.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 17th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 24,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$7,350.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 28th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 160,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$48,150.00.
  • On Monday, July 15th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 51,000 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$16,105.80.
  • On Friday, July 12th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 50,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$15,150.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 10th, Tenshi Life Sciences Pte. Limited sold 458,500 shares of KDA Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$137,550.00.

KDA Group Stock Down 5.0 %

CVE:KDA opened at C$0.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. KDA Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.66. The company has a market cap of C$49.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34.

KDA Group Company Profile

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

