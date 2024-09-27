Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Tenable alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TENB

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,356 shares in the company, valued at $18,484,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,731.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,908,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,484,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,469 shares of company stock worth $2,429,076 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,568,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tenable by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Price Performance

TENB opened at $40.08 on Friday. Tenable has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.