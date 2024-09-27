TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $138.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.25.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX stock opened at $118.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average is $117.76. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,882,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,188 shares of company stock worth $1,685,455. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

