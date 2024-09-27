TD Cowen Downgrades Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Hold

TD Cowen cut shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $395.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $406.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.88 and a 200-day moving average of $404.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

