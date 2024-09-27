Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Suzuki Motor Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.99. 12,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,403. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.