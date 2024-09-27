Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Summer Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SUME remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Summer Energy has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.99.
Summer Energy Company Profile
