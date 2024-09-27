Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUME remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Summer Energy has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

