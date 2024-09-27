StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their price target on trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

TRVG stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $127.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.25 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 41.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 67,053 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth about $393,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

