StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $2.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Stories

