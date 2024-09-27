StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.21. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.73.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.