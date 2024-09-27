StockNews.com Begins Coverage on América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on América Móvil from $18.90 to $17.80 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.23.

América Móvil stock opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Capital International Investors raised its stake in América Móvil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,339,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,219,228,000 after buying an additional 2,741,127 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,671 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298,239 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,528,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,139,000 after purchasing an additional 245,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,986,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,735,000 after purchasing an additional 258,203 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

