Stifel Nicolaus Raises Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $40.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. William Blair began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Trupanion to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TRUP opened at $42.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $27,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $27,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,764 shares of company stock worth $405,238 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter worth $473,000. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $21,165,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

