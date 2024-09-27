Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Spire stock opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. Spire has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.86 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,899.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Spire news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,899.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Spire by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Spire by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Spire by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

