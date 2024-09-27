Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Up 5.0 %

Sonic Healthcare stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,008. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. Sonic Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This is an increase from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sonic Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

