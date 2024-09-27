Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) PT Lowered to $81.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.82.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $69.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 40,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

