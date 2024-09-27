Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SMNEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.
