Short Interest in YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH) Grows By 448.1%

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 448.1% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

YY Group Price Performance

NASDAQ YYGH opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. YY Group has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87.

About YY Group

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services.

