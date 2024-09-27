Short Interest in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Increases By 200.0%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRTBY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.0356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.03. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

