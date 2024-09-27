Short Interest in Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Increases By 200.0%

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRTBY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.
View Our Latest Analysis on WRTBY
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.0356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.03. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.
About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.
