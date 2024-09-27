Short Interest in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Drops By 66.4%

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the August 31st total of 322,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 90,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,647. The stock has a market cap of $594.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

