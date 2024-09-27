Short Interest in Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Grows By 975.0%

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 975.0% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Veolia Environnement Stock Up 2.1 %

About Veolia Environnement

OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $16.88 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

