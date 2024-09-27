Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Increases By 206.2%

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, an increase of 206.2% from the August 31st total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 234,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the second quarter worth $2,466,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 1,746.7% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. 1,012,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,348. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $50.09.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.