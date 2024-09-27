Short Interest in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Decreases By 95.9%

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OBIL opened at $50.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $50.31.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1858 per share. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

