Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Decreases By 69.2%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the August 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance
Shares of Tian Ruixiang stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.05. 139,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. Tian Ruixiang has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $7.40.
Tian Ruixiang Company Profile
