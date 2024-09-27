Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Rises By 314.3%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Temenos Trading Up 1.6 %
TMSNY opened at $68.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.44. Temenos has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $103.63.
About Temenos
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What Intuitive Machines’ Big NASA Contract Means for Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- REITs on the Rise After Rate Cuts: Where to Invest Now
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.