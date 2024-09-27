Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Rises By 314.3%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Temenos Trading Up 1.6 %

TMSNY opened at $68.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.44. Temenos has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $103.63.

About Temenos

See Also

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

