Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Rises By 196.0%

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2024

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 196.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swiss Re Stock Down 0.4 %

SSREY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,352. Swiss Re has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $35.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Swiss Re

Swiss Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.