Short Interest in North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Decreases By 90.8%

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the August 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

North Bay Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NBRI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 159,341,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,313,908. North Bay Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Get North Bay Resources alerts:

North Bay Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for North Bay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Bay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.