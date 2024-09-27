Short Interest in Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Increases By 533.3%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Interra Copper stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Interra Copper has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

About Interra Copper

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres located in Quesnel Terrane of northcentral British Columbia.

