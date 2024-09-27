Short Interest in Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Increases By 533.3%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Interra Copper Stock Down 21.4 %
Shares of Interra Copper stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Interra Copper has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.22.
About Interra Copper
