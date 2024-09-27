Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Rises By 4,300.0%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IMPACT Silver Stock Up 6.4 %
ISVLF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. IMPACT Silver has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.
About IMPACT Silver
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IMPACT Silver
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.