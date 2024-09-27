Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Rises By 4,300.0%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IMPACT Silver Stock Up 6.4 %

ISVLF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. IMPACT Silver has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

