Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Declines By 95.3%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the August 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Grid Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMGF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Grid Metals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09.
Grid Metals Company Profile
