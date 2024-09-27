Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Declines By 95.3%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the August 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grid Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMGF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Grid Metals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

