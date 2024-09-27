Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Increases By 350.0%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Givaudan Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $110.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Givaudan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

