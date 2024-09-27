Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Grows By 300.0%

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptors ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,967,000.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FDIF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,964. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.59.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

