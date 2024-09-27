Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Grows By 24,750.0%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, an increase of 24,750.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Commerzbank Trading Up 7.7 %

OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $18.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18. Commerzbank has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 32.55 and a current ratio of 31.49.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

