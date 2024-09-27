Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Increases By 352.7%

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 352.7% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AZNCF opened at $153.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.89. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 343.14%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

