Short Interest in Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Expands By 304.9%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, a growth of 304.9% from the August 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 918,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.95.
