Short Interest in Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Expands By 304.9%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, a growth of 304.9% from the August 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 918,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

