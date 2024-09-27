Short Interest in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Increases By 222.2%

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of ALSAW stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
About Alpha Star Acquisition
