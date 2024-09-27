Short Interest in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Increases By 222.2%

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ALSAW stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

