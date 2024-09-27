Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Expands By 6,100.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 6,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.96. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.