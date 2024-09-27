Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Expands By 6,100.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 6,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.96. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

