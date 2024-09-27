Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Decreases By 90.0%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Acorn Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

ACFN stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. Acorn Energy has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 million, a P/E ratio of 139.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 5.08%.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.