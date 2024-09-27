Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Rises By 500.0%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGRPY remained flat at $19.84 during midday trading on Friday. 58 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. Absa Group has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $21.02.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.5992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. Absa Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

