Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a buy rating and set a GBX 251 ($3.36) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

LondonMetric Property Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:LMP opened at GBX 207.25 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,884.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 152.30 ($2.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.80 ($2.82). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 202.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About LondonMetric Property

(Get Free Report)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.