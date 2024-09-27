Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property to a buy rating and set a GBX 251 ($3.36) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
