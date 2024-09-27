Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cohort (LON:CHRT)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Cohort (LON:CHRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Cohort Stock Performance

Shares of CHRT opened at GBX 932 ($12.48) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £376.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2,452.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 845.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 786.16. Cohort has a 12 month low of GBX 456 ($6.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 940 ($12.59).

Cohort Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Cohort’s previous dividend of $4.70. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,947.37%.

Insider Activity

About Cohort

In other news, insider Simon Walther sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 836 ($11.19), for a total transaction of £11,361.24 ($15,213.23). In related news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 19,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.82), for a total value of £155,329.92 ($207,994.00). Also, insider Simon Walther sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 836 ($11.19), for a total transaction of £11,361.24 ($15,213.23). Company insiders own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

