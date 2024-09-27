Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Down 95.3% in September

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZHY opened at $9.01 on Friday. Shenzhou International Group has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12.

Shenzhou International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

